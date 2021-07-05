Smriti Mandhana’s Reply to ‘Love or Arrange Marriage’ Question in 2020 Goes Viral

Indian cricket team’s opening batsman Smriti Mandhana along with skipper Mithali Raj scripted team’s first win in their England tour. On July 04, Team India defeated England by 4 wickets in the third ODI of the tour. Smriti missed her half-century by just one run as she played a 49-run knock. The cricketer received immense praises from her teammates and fans. Smriti has also been labeled as the ‘national crush’ after her pictures on social media went viral. A few days ago, when the photograph of her tying her hair during a Test match against the England team went viral on social media, fans could not resist crushing over her.

The cricketer has once again grabbed headlines after an old tweet of Smriti started trending on social media. During an interactive session last year, she answered several questions of her fans. Making the most out of the situation, one of her fans asked her to choosebetween love and arrange marriage. The cricketer did not shy away from the question but gave a savage and witty reply. Smriti wrote that she would prefer 'Love-ranged' marriage.

Fans showered love on her and asked questions about her favorite food, cricketer, and comments on the big guns of the Indian cricket team like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Some fans had even sent marriage proposals through the microblogging site and had expressed their love for the cricketer. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Will you marry me? I have 5 acre agriculture land, 1 beautiful home with garden, 1 bike and my lot's of love for you. please reply.”

In no time, Smriti has become a social media sensation and credit goes to her outstanding temperament on the field, killer looks, and witty replies.

Talking about her cricket career, in August 2014 she had made her Test debut against England. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury and was out of the team for a while. She made her comeback in the 2017 World Cup and was part of the Indian team when it reached the final of the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup.

