Smriti Mandhana’s throwback picture on Instagram is winning the Internet

Indian women’s cricket team’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is currently Down Under for their multi-format series against the Australian team. At present, Team Indiais in a 14-days strict quarantine and it looks like Mandhana is keeping herself entertained by scrolling through her gallery. The stylish left-handed batter also found a perfect snap in her photos to share with her 4.9 million followers on Instagram. Sharing a picture of herself in a blue ethnic dress on the Facebook-owned platform, Mandhana wrote, “Was scrolling through my gallery and found this.”

The 25-year-old also used two hashtags in her post – #throwback and #quarantineboredom.

The post was an instant hit among her followers as it garnered over 1 million likes within 24 hours. Mandhana’s followers also flooded the comment section of the post with red hearts and smiling faces with heart-eye emojis.Responding to the post, a fan wrote, “You are as beautiful as your cover drive.”

“You are looking gorgeous,” read another comment on the post. The user also used a bunch of red-heart emojis in the comment.

Team India travelled to Australia via Dubai on August 29. The team will now spend 14days in self-isolation from August 30 to September 13.The Indian team will be allowed to practice on September 14. They are also slated to play a warm-up game in Brisbane on September 18 before travelling to Mackay.

Meanwhile, the Indian women team’s Australia tour also comprises a one-off pink-ball Test. It must be mentioned that this is going to be the first time when Mithali Raj and co will play a day/night Test using the famous pink. The solitary Test match will take place between September 30 and October 3 at the Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Other than the pink-ball Test, Women in Blue are also set to play three-match ODIs and as many T20I series against Australia, starting from September 21.

