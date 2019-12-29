SN Sharma-led Disciplinary Committee to Decide on Delhi U-23 Players
The S.N. Sharma-led five-member disciplinary committee of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will study the files and take a call on what is to be done with the two Delhi U-23 cricketers who have been called back after allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a hotel just a day before their CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal.
