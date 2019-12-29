Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SN Sharma-led Disciplinary Committee to Decide on Delhi U-23 Players

The S.N. Sharma-led five-member disciplinary committee of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will study the files and take a call on what is to be done with the two Delhi U-23 cricketers who have been called back after allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a hotel just a day before their CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal.

IANS |December 29, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
SN Sharma-led Disciplinary Committee to Decide on Delhi U-23 Players

New Delhi: The S.N. Sharma-led five-member disciplinary committee of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) will study the files and take a call on what is to be done with the two Delhi U-23 cricketers who have been called back after allegedly misbehaving with a woman in a hotel just a day before their CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal.

"We are collecting files. Once we are done with that we will send it to the disciplinary committee. They will take a call, as of now we have called them back. SN Sharma is the chairman. There are four other guys. It's a committee of five members," DDCA director Sanjay Bhardwaj told IANS.

The players in question are Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, DDCA secretary Vinod Tihara had said that the matter is being looked into. "I wasn't there, but Sanjay Bhardwaj was there, will get a fair idea once he returns to Delhi tonight. But the boys have been called back and the matter is set to be looked into by a disciplinary committee," he had said.

Another official said that it is a case of the two players misbehaving with a women in the team hotel. "While they are claiming that they were only talking loudly in the corridor and knocked on a couple of doors in a playful manner, there is more to it and needs investigating and the players might be suspended for a lengthy period of time," he told IANS.

ddcadelhisn sharmau23

