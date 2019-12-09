Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Snake Delays Start of Ranji Encounter Between Andhra & Vidarbha

The 86th edition of Ranji Trophy got underway on Monday with 38 teams fighting it out for the coveted title, across venues. All eyes are on Vidarbha – who have won the trophy twice in succession in the last two years. The Faiz Fazal-led side opened their campaign in Vijaywada against Andhra, but not before a slight delay.

December 9, 2019
Interestingly, the delay in start of the proceedings wasn’t due to inclement weather, but because of a snake. As the umpires were making their way to the middle, a snake was spotted on the field.

In a video posted by the BCCI on twitter, the snake was seen slithering across the field as groundstaff tried to chase it away.

Now, Vidarbha have to deal with a different challenge, that of being one of the favourites. Can they become the only team apart from Mumbai to win the Ranji thrice in a row? That would be a serious achievement for a small association, although two in two is no mean feat!

