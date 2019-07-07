starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 45:SA VS AUS

live
SA SA
AUS AUS

Manchester

6 July, 2019 18:00 IST

1st Semi Final:1st VS 4th

upcoming
1st 1st
4th 4th

Manchester

Tue, 09 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

2nd Semi Final:2nd VS 3rd

upcoming
2nd 2nd
3rd 3rd

Birmingham

Thu, 11 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Final:TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Lord's

Sun, 14 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Snapshot: India Ease Past Sri Lanka Ahead of Semis

Cricketnext Staff |July 7, 2019, 12:21 AM IST
Snapshot: India Ease Past Sri Lanka Ahead of Semis

It was a comprehensive performance by Virat Kohli's side as they overpowered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group stage encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019. Jasprit Bumrah delivered with the ball yet against for India, topped off by centuries for KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as they head into the semi-finals on a high.

icc world cup 2019IndiaSnapshotsri lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi Final ODI | Tue, 09 Jul, 2019

4th v 1st
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Semi Final ODI | Thu, 11 Jul, 2019

3rd v 2nd
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Final ODI | Sun, 14 Jul, 2019

TBC v TBC
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more