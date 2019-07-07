It was a comprehensive performance by Virat Kohli's side as they overpowered Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their final group stage encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019. Jasprit Bumrah delivered with the ball yet against for India, topped off by centuries for KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as they head into the semi-finals on a high.
Snapshot: India Ease Past Sri Lanka Ahead of Semis
