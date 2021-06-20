Sneh Rana First India Woman Cricketer to Hit Fifty And Take Four Wickets on Test Debut

India allrounder Sneh Rana is drawing applauds for her match-saving innings during the drawn Test against England which concluded on Saturday in Bristol. Rana scored an unbeaten 80 off 154 to thwart England’s hopes of a first Test win since 2014 as the tourists held on for a draw despite following on.

Rana struck 13 fours during her innings as she stitched an unbroken 104-run partnership with Taniya Bhatia (44*) for the ninth wicket to keep England bowlers at bay. Before her starring role with the bat, the 27-year-old four wickets as well.

She thus became the first ever India women cricketer to hit a fifty and take a four-wicket haul on Test debut. Overall, she is the fourth ever in women’s cricket to do so.

Washington Sundar and Amar Singh are the two male India cricketers to have achieved the feat before Rana.

England had declared their first innings on 396/9 with captain Heather Knight making 95 while Sophia Dunkley (74*) and Tammy Beaumont (66) also made significant contributions. Rana was the star performer for India with the ball taking 4/131 while Deepti Sharma took 3/65.

In reply, despite a century stand for the opening wicket between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India innings collapsed as they were bowled out for 231. Mandhana made 78 while Rana missed out on a century by just four runs.

India were asked to follow-on and were again struggling at 199/7 before Rana bailed them out. The one-off Test was a four-day affair.

The two teams will now play white-ball matches including three ODIs and as many T20Is.

