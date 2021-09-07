Snippets from UK: Ringmaster Kohli Lights up Oval as Britain Awaits Covid Resurgence

The Oval Mela: On the grounds this was the Oval Test, the fourth in the series. In the stands on the fifth day it was the Oval Mela. Indian fans packed the stadium, bearing flags and beating drums in the best traditions of the Bharat Army. After the lunch break, nervous for some and hopeful for others, the celebrations began. It all sounded like India had won before they had. They could no doubt see Indian victory coming, as in their own way the England team too did.

Kohli’s Connection: There hasn’t been an Indian captain nearly as strong with the Indian fans as this one. He almost spent more time on the fifth day of the Oval Test connecting with fans than with other Indian players. It helps of course that Virat Kohli has an enthusing style, to put it mildly. He seemed to be agreeing a win with the fans in the stands. The rest of the Indian team simply did their bit to make that happen. Now for a Kohli century in the fifth Test to win that game and to really win over the fans.

Covid Resurgence: In the cricket mood no one seems to have noticed the sharply rising number of Covid cases. Britain is reporting upwards of 40,000 cases a day now, with a very large number of rising cases in London. The Oval did not hide Indian smiles behind masks, nor was distancing on anyone’s mind. We can only hope there won’t now be a medical follow-on from the Test.

Hello, Indian Summers: It no doubt helped the Indian team on the final day to have played before an Indian crowd. But it helped also perhaps to have played in typically hot Indian weather conditions. The fifth day was particularly hot, and in England temperatures in their late twenties have a way of feeling much hotter. The sun was close to scorching. Just the kind of day to put the Indian team in a mood to turn the heat on against England.

September Trouble: Come September and it’s time to go to schools and universities, and to return to offices after the holiday season. So it’s not just a Test match drawing crowds. Monday was also the busiest day on London transport since the start of the pandemic. Cases are bound to rise in September. Everyone is hoping that they won’t include many serious cases. Britain is dealing with that at the moment by not thinking about it.

