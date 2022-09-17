SNP vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Both teams are eager to secure a win in the tournament. The Patriots have 6 points after 7 games and are at the third position in the points table while the Kings are placed fifth with only four points from six matches.

In their last encounter, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated the Jamaica Tallawahs by an eight-wicket margin. In the rematch, Dwayne Bravo’s side will try to climb up the table with a win over St Lucia Kings.

The Faf du Plessis-led side defeated Patriots by 61 runs when they last met in the tournament. With their big guns like Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph finally finding some form, they might prove to be lethal against the Patriots.

Ahead of the match between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings; here is everything you need to know:

SNP vs SK Telecast

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St. Lucia Kings will not be telecast in India.

SNP vs SK Live Streaming

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and St. Lucia Kings will be streamed live on FanCode.

SNP vs SK Match Details

The SNP vs SK match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on Wednesday, September 17, at 7:30 pm IST.

SNP vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction



Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis

Suggested Playing XI for SNP vs SK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, DM Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Roston Chase

All-rounders: Dwayne Pretorius, Rashid Khan

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jaden Carmichael

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings Possible Starting XI:

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Predicted Starting Line-up: Andre Fletcher (wk), Dwayne Bravo (c), Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Duan Jansen, Dananjaya De Silva, Jaden Carmichael, Matthew Forde

St Lucia Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Roston Chase, Mark Deyal, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Kesrick Williams, Larry Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell

