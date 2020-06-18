Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

'So Cute Rohit Sharma' - Fans Left in Splits as Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Morphed Image

Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday returned to his usual best on social media

IANS |June 18, 2020, 5:59 PM IST
'So Cute Rohit Sharma' - Fans Left in Splits as Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Morphed Image

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Thursday returned to his usual best on social media as he shared a hilarious photo of his Indian teammate Rohit Sharma on Twitter.

With no cricket currently being played due to coronavirus pandemic, cricketers have been engaging with fans on social media to keep themselves busy.

Chahal, who is known for his quirky social media photos and videos, took the mickey out of Rohit by sharing a morphed image of the opener that made him look like a woman.

His tweet read: "So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45."

Off the field, Chahal has made a name for himself on social media with his antics and not just his Indian teammates but cricketers around the world have taken note of it.

Rohit, in the past, has made fun of Chahal for making his family dance on Tik Tok. Skipper Virat Kohli referred to him as a "clown" during his Instagram sessions with AB de Villiers.

As for Chahal's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle, the West Indies cricketer went on the extent of saying that he is going to block the spinner on social media.

"I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don't wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you," Gayle had said during an Instagram live session with Chahal in April.

Off The Fieldrohit sharmayuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more