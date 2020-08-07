Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

CPL 2020: Players & Officials Test Negative for Covid-19 After Arriving in Trinidad & Tobago

The Caribbean Premier League says its players, officials and administrators have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago and that 162 people who traveled into the country have tested negative for COVID-19.

Associated Press |August 7, 2020, 8:22 AM IST
CPL 2020: Players & Officials Test Negative for Covid-19 After Arriving in Trinidad & Tobago

Port of Spain:The Caribbean Premier League says its players, officials and administrators have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago and that 162 people who traveled into the country have tested negative for COVID-19.

The CPL said the teams will now be kept in quarantine in the official hotel for 14 days and undergo regular testing. If anyone from in the group is found to have contracted the coronavirus they will be removed from the hotel and placed in further isolation.

It has been a colossal effort by all involved to get everyone safely into Trinidad and Tobago,” tournament operations director Michael Hall said in a statement. Our main priority is the health and well-being of all those involved in CPL and the wider population in the host country, to have got through this first step without any cases is encouraging news, but we will remain vigilant.

Players, coaches and support staff have traveled to the Caribbean from all parts of the cricket world.

The West Indies team lost a three-test series in England last month, the first international cricket to be played after the sport was shuttered globally. The Caribbean players had to spend time in quarantine in Britain before the series started, and had to remain inside so-called bio-secure bubbles at match venues.

The Twenty20 tournament begins Aug. 18, and 33 games will be played at two venues in Trinidad. The first match has last years runners-up, the Guyana Amazon Warriors, playing the Trinbago Knight Riders. The final will take place on Sept. 10.

Barbados Tridents are the defending champions. The other teams are St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots, St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

coronavirusCPLpandemictrinidad and tobago

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more