'So good to be back hitting again': Glenn Maxwell's major fitness update

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of competitive cricket after breaking his leg in November last year. The 34-year-old has now shared a big update on his fitness status. Maxwell, posting a series of videos on Instagram, shared his intense training session on Friday. In the clips, the Aussie all-rounder can be seen batting at an indoor facility. “So good to be back hitting again! The moment I’m just working on getting the confidence to move comfortably through my front foot, less of a focus on technique which I’ll work on once my strength is back to where it needs to be. Thanks so much for all the love and support over the last couple of months! It’s meant a lot,” read the caption of the Instagram post.

The post went viral in no time as fans and followers of the game expressed their excitement for Glenn Maxwell’s comeback in comments.

A certain Instagram user cheekily wrote, “Injured Maxwell is still better than half of the cricketers in the Indian Premier League.”

Another fan voiced a similar opinion and commented, “A wounded lion is more dangerous than a hungry one.”

One person was eager to see Glenn Maxwell back on the field. “Can’t wait to see you back Maxwell, take it easy and build your strength,” the comment read.

A fan user branded Maxwell’s style of batting as 360-degree and expressed his desire to witness the Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder’s return to the IPL. “Waiting for 360 degrees, activate it in yellow and red jersey,” the social media user wrote.

One Instagram user called Maxwell a ‘legend’ and commented, “You are a legend, Maxwell. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Glenn Maxwell was last seen in action during a T20 World Cup group-stage fixture against Afghanistan in November 2022. The Melbourne-born had played a blistering knock of unbeaten 32-ball 54 to guide Australia to a thrilling four-run victory. Maxwell was also adjudged Man of the Match for his prolific show with the bat.

It may still be too early to talk about Glenn Maxwell’s return but according to media reports, the explosive all-rounder is expected to return to international cricket during the three-match ODI series against India. The ODI series between India and Australia is scheduled to commence on March 17.

