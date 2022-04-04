'So Honest': Fans on Twitter Praise MS Dhoni After His Incredible Gesture IPL 2022 Clash Between PBKS And CSK

MS Dhoni might be in the final phase of his professional cricket career but that hasn’t slowed him down a bit. It’s still early days in IPL 2022 but already the former Chennai Super Kings captain has started leaving his mark, be it his batting or wicketkeeping.

While in the season opener, against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni started with a well-crafted half-century, in the second, against Lucknow Super Giants, he showed his big-hitting skills in a brief but entertaining innings. On Sunday evening, he may haven’t been at his best with the bat but he did show his athleticism with a superb run out that would make Jonty Rhodes, who was sitting in Punjab Kings’ dug-out proud.

However, there was another moment during the clash between CSK and PBKS that caught the eyes of Twitterati. During the eighth over of PBKS innings, big-hitting Liam Livingstone got a thick outside edge after trying to guide one away from Dwaine Pretorius to fine leg. Dhoni took a fine diving catch.

However, instead of celebrating the catch, the veteran cricketer instead advised the on-field umpire to go upstairs and check whether he catch was clean. And surely, replays showed that while Dhoni did manage to grab the ball with the fingertips, it did touch the ground.

Livingstone would go on to smash a blistering fifty that proved decisive.

Fans on social media were quick to spot Dhoni’s gesture and praised him for his ‘honesty’.

A younger Dhoni might have had the extra inch of speed to get to this cleanly. Few keepers would have even stopped it. MSD asked for the review, honest cricketer. #CSKvsPBKS #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Wikq2YVmnc— Paul Watson (@paulmwatson) April 3, 2022

Dhoni drops a catch.. trust the commentators to praise Dhoni how he’s so honest in accepting that he spilled it..Vintage Dhoni..😍— Krishav (@haage_summane) April 3, 2022

“He is so honest dhoni" screams Simon Doull. As Dhoni claims a catch that clearly rolled along the floor before he picked it up and claimed the catch #ipl #cricket— Tom (@Jupon_tom) April 3, 2022

Meanwhile, CSK have lost their first three matches of IPL 2022 with the defeat to PBKS on Sunday night being their latest of the season.

