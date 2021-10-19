'So Many Lives Lost in a Flash': Mashrafe Mortaza Reacts as Communal Violence Rocks Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza has reacted to the ongoing communal violence in his country that has seen a spate of attacks against the minority Hindus. It’s been nearly a week since the Hindus in Bangladesh have been subject to violent attacks since Durga Puja.

ALSO READ: Fred Goodall, Umpire in Stormy West Indies Series, Dead at 83

At least six people have been killed and hundreds injured during in the communal violence. The attacks were reportedly triggered after an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla.

Mortaza said the events have shattered his heart and he prayed god shows them the right path.

He penned his thoughts in Bengali which loosely translates to, “Yesterday I saw two losses. One Bangladesh cricket team’s, which pained me. The other being the whole of Bangaldesh’s, something that shattered my heart. This red and green (colours of the flag signifying the nation) is not what we wanted. So many dreams, so many hard-earned lives lost in a flash. Allah give us Hidayat."

The United Nations has urged Bangladesh government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe into the incidents.

“Recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, fuelled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop. We call upon the Government to ensure protection of minorities and an impartial probe. We call upon all to join hands to strengthen inclusive tolerant Bangladesh,” Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, said.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said the inter-community ties have been disturbed to defame the govenrment. “The incident in Comilla that triggered the violence was orchestrated by some people to disturb inter-community ties and defame our government," said Asaduzzaman said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here