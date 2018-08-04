'So Near Yet So Far' - Former Cricketers React to India's Heartbreaking Loss at Edgbaston

Loading...
All-rounder Ben Stokes proved to be the game-changer for the hosts, dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli, who notched up another half-century, and then going on to add another two scalps to seal England's win.
There were plenty of reactions on social media after the end of a thrilling contest between the two sides.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed the sentiments of cricket fans around the world, and wrote,"That’s been a fantastic 3 days & 1 session .. Loved every single minute .. 2 teams giving it everything .. hope we have 4 more Tests exactly the same .. A Great 4 day Test Match."
That’s been a fantastic 3 days & 1 session .. Loved every single minute .. 2 teams giving it everything .. hope we have 4 more Tests exactly the same .. A Great 4 day Test Match !!! #ENDvIND
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 4, 2018
Another view which would be common among many was that of former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. He wrote, "Feel very sad fr @imVkohli ..he did the maximum on either side & still finished up losing."
Feel very sad fr @imVkohli ..he did the maximum on either side & still finished up losing..he worked so hard on the ball leaving him that he might’ve forgot there’s an indipper as well..clearly a case of so near yet so far..!Both teams appear to carry fair amount of deadwood.??! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 4, 2018
Commentator Alan Wilkins applauded both sides for a well-fought encounter, saying, "Well played @englandcricket and @imVkohli who inspired @BCCI throughout."
A brilliant Test Match! Well played @englandcricket and @imVkohli who inspired @BCCI throughout. What a Test Series we have on @SPNSportsIndia #ENDvIND Onto Lord’s for the Second Test
— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) August 4, 2018
Here are some of the other reactions.
So near .... yet so far. #INDvENG — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 4, 2018
No Asian team has won a Test at Edgbaston...the record stays intact. Bowling stood up. Kohli was exceptional. Catching and batting let India down. #EngvInd
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 4, 2018
#TestCricket - enough said! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 4, 2018
Fascinating/exhilarating Test cricket. So many moments to speak about. What was your favourite? #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 4, 2018
Great Test .. Warriors on both sides .. go again at Lords .. will be watching from York .. — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) August 4, 2018
I hope the Indian Batsmen realise that to make consistent runs in UK.. that their defence must be a priority.. Forward defence, Back defence and leaving the ball. If they have a weakness .. these Eng Bowlers will find it!
— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 4, 2018
England all-rounder Sam Curran was given the man of the match for his five-wicket haul and a crucial 63 in the second innings which allowed the home side to post a competitive target of 194.
Both sides will now move to Lord's for the second Test, which starts on August 9.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
First Published: August 4, 2018, 5:47 PM IST