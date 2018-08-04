'So Near Yet So Far' - Former Cricketers React to India's Heartbreaking Loss at Edgbaston

IMAGE: AFP

Loading...



That’s been a fantastic 3 days & 1 session .. Loved every single minute .. 2 teams giving it everything .. hope we have 4 more Tests exactly the same .. A Great 4 day Test Match !!! #ENDvIND

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 4, 2018

Feel very sad fr @imVkohli ..he did the maximum on either side & still finished up losing..he worked so hard on the ball leaving him that he might’ve forgot there’s an indipper as well..clearly a case of so near yet so far..!Both teams appear to carry fair amount of deadwood.??! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 4, 2018

@

englandcricket

@

imVkohli

@

BCCI



A brilliant Test Match! Well played @englandcricket and @imVkohli who inspired @BCCI throughout. What a Test Series we have on @SPNSportsIndia #ENDvIND Onto Lord’s for the Second Test

— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) August 4, 2018

So near .... yet so far. #INDvENG — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 4, 2018



No Asian team has won a Test at Edgbaston...the record stays intact. Bowling stood up. Kohli was exceptional. Catching and batting let India down. #EngvInd

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 4, 2018

Fascinating/exhilarating Test cricket. So many moments to speak about. What was your favourite? #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 4, 2018

Great Test .. Warriors on both sides .. go again at Lords .. will be watching from York .. — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) August 4, 2018



I hope the Indian Batsmen realise that to make consistent runs in UK.. that their defence must be a priority.. Forward defence, Back defence and leaving the ball. If they have a weakness .. these Eng Bowlers will find it!

— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) August 4, 2018

First Published: August 4, 2018, 5:47 PM IST