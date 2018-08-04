Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
'So Near Yet So Far' - Former Cricketers React to India's Heartbreaking Loss at Edgbaston

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 4, 2018, 7:27 PM IST
England managed to pick the remaining five Indian wickets in the morning session of Day 4 to register a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston.

All-rounder Ben Stokes proved to be the game-changer for the hosts, dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli, who notched up another half-century, and then going on to add another two scalps to seal England's win.

There were plenty of reactions on social media after the end of a thrilling contest between the two sides.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed the sentiments of cricket fans around the world, and wrote,"That’s been a fantastic 3 days & 1 session .. Loved every single minute .. 2 teams giving it everything .. hope we have 4 more Tests exactly the same .. A Great 4 day Test Match."

Another view which would be common among many was that of former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi. He wrote, "Feel very sad fr @imVkohli ..he did the maximum on either side & still finished up losing."





Commentator Alan Wilkins applauded both sides for a well-fought encounter, saying, "Well played @englandcricket and @imVkohli who inspired @BCCI throughout."

Here are some of the other reactions.










 







England all-rounder Sam Curran was given the man of the match for his five-wicket haul and a crucial 63 in the second innings which allowed the home side to post a competitive target of 194.

Both sides will now move to Lord's for the second Test, which starts on August 9.

First Published: August 4, 2018, 5:47 PM IST
