'So Overwhelming': Rishabh Gets Cake Smeared on Face by Teammates on 25th Birthday - See Pics

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday turned 25. Though the Indian team couldn’t present him a victory as they lost the third and the final T20I against South Africa by 49 runs in Indore. However, India pocketed the 3-match series 2-1, maintaining their unbeaten streak at home.

The cake-cutting ceremony, rather the smearing ceremony has been the trademark of the Indian dressing room. The same thing happened with Pant when the Men in Blue returned after lifting the trophy.

The dynamic cricketer took to his official social media accounts on Thursday and shared a couple of photos from his birthday bash in the dressing room. The likes of Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav looked more interested in putting the icing on Pant’s face instead of having it.

“Yesterday was so overwhelming. A big thanks to all my friends, teammates, and fans for taking their time to wish me. It really meant a lot to me and I am very grateful for it,” Pant tweeted.

Yesterday was so overwhelming. A big thanks to all my friends, teammates, and fans for taking their time to wish me. It really meant a lot to me and I am very grateful for it. 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/tfZk3f3uPW — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 5, 2022

As the team decided to rest the likes of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the third face-off, Pant found a place in the playing XI. He walked out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the stiff chase of 228. He scored a 14-ball 27 and featured in a 41-run stand with Dinesh Karthik for the third wicket before falling prey to Lungi Ngidi in the 5th over. He slammed two sixes and as many sixes during her stay at the crease.

Earlier, a brilliant century from Rossouw (100 not out off 48) and a fine fifty by Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) powered South Africa to 227/3 in 20 overs, after being invited to bat first. Apart from Rossouw and De Kock, Tristan Stubbs (23 off 18) and David Miller (19 not out off 5) also played valuable knocks for South Africa, who were also helped by India’s sloppy fielding.

Miller hit three consecutive sixes off Chahar as South Africa got 24 off the final over to finish with a mammoth total of 227-3 in 20 overs. Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) were the wicket-takers for India.

