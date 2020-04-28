So, Umar Akmal Officially Makes it to the List of Idiots: Ramiz Raja
Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has welcomed PCBs decision to ban Umar Akmal on corruption charges, saying the batsman has officially made it to the "list of idiots" and that people like him should be put in jail.
