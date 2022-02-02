'So, Virat Instantly Decided He Would be Playing First Test...His Career Took Off'

Bharat Arun played a key role in India becoming a bowling powerhouse. Be it Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav. The former India bowling coach played a phenomenal role in building these characters. In one of his free-wheeling chats, he revealed how Bumrah was handed his Test debut against South Africa when India toured the nation four years ago in 2017.

“We had 10-12 days for practice before the start of that South Africa series in 2018. During that period, Virat was extremely impressed with Bumrah in the nets - he said, “He [Bumrah] is the most difficult to face amongst all the bowlers we have." So, he instantly decided that Bumrah would be playing in the first Test, and his career took off from there," Arun told Sportstar.

Earlier Shastri had also revealed how the duo closed in on the pacer after they wrapped up the Test series against Sri Lanka in Kolkata.

“Ravi and I had a discussion… He wanted me to give Bumrah a call when we were in Kolkata and tell him that he may be on the tour to South Africa to play Test cricket. Bumrah, previously, when he was part of the ODI teams, constantly told me that his dream was to be a successful Test cricketer," Arun explained.

“When I told Ravi about this, he said Bumrah adds a huge dimension to the bowling. He was keen on unleashing him in South Africa. He had a word with Virat, who then spoke to selectors, and that’s how Bumrah, the Test phenomenon, came into being."

Earlier Arun had expressed his apprehensions regarding Bumrah’s Test captaincy after the bowler threw his hat in the race. He had said that the bowler might not be the right choice for the all-important spot.

“It has to be someone who can look at it rationally, as to what can be done for this team to get better. I think yes, Rohit Sharma is there, he’s a very astute captain who has proved it wherever he has captained,’ he said. ‘He’s got the best out of the players and since Virat has given up the captaincy, Rohit with his experience is one of the best captains,” he told News9.

