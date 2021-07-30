SOB vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men’s, July 30 11:00 pm IST

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s Match between Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix:

Southern Brave will be up against the Birmingham Phoenix in the 11th match of the Hundred on Friday. The match between SOB and BPH will take place at the Rose Bowl stadium. The match between the two teams is slated to kick off at 11:00 pm (IST). Despite the demand, neither men’s nor women’s tournament is getting broadcasted in India. To watch their favourite stars, Indian fans can log in to Fancode app or their official website.

Southern Brave had a forgettable start in The Hundred, having lost both of their encounters. Going into tonight’s fixture, Southern Brave will look for a change in fortune. The Brave started their campaign against Trent Rockets with a nine-wicket loss. In their next game, they were beaten by Welsh Fire by 18 runs.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Phoenix had a mixed start as they registered one win and one loss in their first two games. They are coming into this game on the back of a six-wicket loss to Manchester Originals.

Here are all the details you need to know about today’s the Hundred Men’s match between Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix:

SOB vs BPH Telecast

The match between SOB vs BPH is not televised in India.

SOB vs BPH Live Streaming

The match between SOB vs BPH can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

SOB vs BPH Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 30 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The SOB vs BPH match will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

SOB vs BPH captain, vice-captain:

Captain: James Vince

Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

SOB vs BPH Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Ross Whiteley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, James Vince

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Benny Howell

Bowlers: George Garton, Adam Milne, Danny Briggs

SOB vs BPH probable playing XI:

Southern Brave Predicted XI: James Vince (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Devon Conway, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Birmingham Phoenix Predicted XI: Moeen Ali (c), Finn Allen, Miles Hammond, Liam Livingstone, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke (wk), Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir

