SOB vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hundred 2022 match, August 18, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11:30 pm IST

SOB vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 18) Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave and Manchester Originals: The high octane action continues in the one-of-a-kind Hundred 2022 tournament where defending champions Southern Brave will square up against Manchester Originals on Thursday, August 18. The enthralling encounter will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

It’s been a horrific start for the champions in the second edition of the tournament. Southern Brave have struggled for form and have looked poles apart from the side that triumphed last year. They are struggling at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win to their name. Big names such as Marcus Stoinis and Quinton de Kock will have to take up more responsibility. Skipper James Vince will want to get his side out of this slump as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals are currently placed at the fifth position in the league. Jos Butler and his men put out a good show against Welsh Fire t secure a 47-run win in their most recent fixture. With the amazing victory, they ended a consecutive three-match defeat streak and will be looking to replicate their winning performance in the upcoming matches. Opener Phil Salt has been their standout performer, while youngster Laurie Evans has shown glimpses of his quality in some matches.

Will the champions end their drought for victory or will the Manchester side build on their momentum? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave and Manchester Originals; here is everything you need to know:

SOB vs MNR Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave and Manchester Originals will not be telecast in India.

SOB vs MNR Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave and Manchester Originals will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOB vs MNR Match Details

The SOB vs MNR match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday, August 18, at 11:30 pm IST.

SOB vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batsmen: James Vince, Jos Buttler, Finn Allen, Laurie Evans

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Russell, Tim David

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott



Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals Possible Starting XI:

Southern Brave Starting Line-up: James Vince (c), Finn Allen, Alex Davies (wk), Ross Whiteley, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Craig Overton

Manchester Originals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c), Philip Salt (wk), Wayne Madsen, Laurie Evans, Paul Walter, Andre Russell, Tristan Stubbs, Sean Abbott, Tom Hartley, Mitchell Stanley, Matt Parkinson

