SOB vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 07, 11:30 PM IST

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers: Northern Superchargers will square off against Southern Brave in the upcoming 21st match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 07, Saturday at 11:30 PM IST.

Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers are coming into the contest on Saturday after experiencing similar rides in the 100-ball tournament. Both the teams have five points in their kitty with two wins, two losses, and one abandoned match. Southern Brave are sixth on the points table while the Superchargers are sitting at the fourth position due to a better run rate.

Brave lost their first two matches but made a comeback in style by winning their next two games. The team’s last encounter against Manchester Originals was abandoned due to rain. Just like Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers also lost their first two games to make a memorable comeback in the league. They scripted a victory in their most recent match against London Spirit by 63 runs.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers; here is everything you need to know:

SOB vs NOS Telecast

The Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOB vs NOS Live Streaming

The SOB vs NOS game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SOB vs NOS Match Details

The match between Southern Brave and Northern Superchargers will be played at the Rose Bowl on August 07, Saturday at 11:30 PM IST.

SOB vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Devon Conway

Vice-Captain- Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Chris Lynn, James Vince, Harry Brook, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Chris Jordan, David Willey

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Jacob Lintott, George Garton, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

SOB vs NOS Probable XIs:

Southern Brave: James Vince, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock(wk), Liam Dawson

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, David Willey, Harry Brook, Dane Vilas, John Simpson(wk)

