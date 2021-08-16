SOB vs OVI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Tam Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred Men’s Match, August 16, 11:30 PM IST

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s Match between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles: Southern Brave will be up against the Oval Invincibles in the upcoming 30th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday, August 16, at 11:00 PM IST.

Both sides have had identical campaigns in the ongoing tournament so far. They have the same number of wins (4) from seven games and nine points to their names. However, the Oval Invincibles are a spot above Southern Brave on net run rate of0.220.

Both teams head into this contest on the back of impressive wins. The Southern Brave, comfortably chased down 145-runs to register a big eight-wicket win over Welsh Fire. While, the Invincibles chased down 147 runs in a close contest with two wickets to spare against the London Spirit.

With the competition heading towards finishing stages, both teams will want to end the league stage on a positive result and strengthen their position in the top four. A win in their upcoming game will take them to the top of the points table.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles; here is everything you need to know:

SOB vs OVI Telecast

The Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles match will not be broadcast in India.

SOB vs OVI Live Streaming

The SOB vs OVI game is available to be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

SOB vs OVI Match Details

The match will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday, August 16, at 11:30 PM IST.

SOB vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: James Vince

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Sam Billings, James Vince, Jason Roy, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Chris Jordan, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Garton, Jake Lintott

SOB vs OVI Probable XIs

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock (WK), Paul Stirling, James Vince (C), Alex Davies, Ross Whiteley, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Jordan, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott

Oval Invincibles: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (C, WK), Laurie Evans, Alex Blake, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here