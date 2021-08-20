SOB vs TRT Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred, August 20, 11:00 PM IST

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets: Trent Rockets will square off against Southern Brave in the eliminator match of the Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on August 20, Friday at 11:00 PM IST. The team winning the contest will meet Birmingham Phoenix in the final of the competition.

Southern Brave ended at the second position in The Hundred Men’s points table. The franchise secured victory in five out of eight league games. They have been in fine form lately as they secured victory in five out of their six league matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, were third in the score table with 11 points under their belt after the league stage. The team outclassed Manchester Originals in their most recent match of the competition.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets; here is everything you need to know:

SOB vs TRT Telecast

The Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets match will not be broadcast in India.

SOB vs TRT Live Streaming

The SOB vs TRT game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOB vs TRT Match Details

The eliminator match between Southern Brave and Trent Rockets will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on August 20, Friday at 11:00 PM IST.

SOB vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Dawid Malan

Vice-captain - Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Alex Hales, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney

All-rounders: Samit Patel, Paul Stirling

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Rashid Khan, Samuel Cook, Jake Lintott

SOB vs TRT Probable XIs

Southern Brave: Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Whiteley, Chris Jordan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Paul Stirling, George Garton, Jake Lintott

Trent Rockets: Matthew Carter, Samuel Cook, D’Arcy Short, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Rashid Khan, Marchant de Lange, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Steven Mullaney

