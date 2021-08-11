SOB vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Men's match, August 11, 11:00 PM IST

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire: Welsh Fire will square off against Southern Brave in the upcoming 25th match of The Hundred Men’s tournament. The thrilling encounter between the two sides will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on August 11, Wednesday at 11:00 PM IST.

Southern Brave will start the contest on Wednesday as favorites. They have performed relatively better as they are currently fourth in the points table. The team has featured in six league games so far, winning three and losing one match. Brave’s one game against Manchester Originals ended in a draw after rain interrupted the play. The team will be riding on confidence as they scripted victory in their last match against Northern Superchargers by five wickets.

Welsh Fire, on the other hand, are seventh in the points table. The team has registered victory in just two league games while losing four matches. Though Welsh Fire aren’t enjoying the best of the times on the field, they have the talent and ability to cause an upset for the favorites Southern Brave.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire; here is everything you need to know:

SOB vs WEF Telecast

The Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOB vs WEF Live Streaming

The SOB vs WEF game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SOB vs WEF Match Details

The match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire will be played at the Rose Bowl on August 11, Wednesday at 11:00 PM IST.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jimmy Neesham

Vice-Captain- Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Tom Banton

Batsmen: Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips, James Vince, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Chris Jordan, Jimmy Neesham

Bowlers: Jacob Lintott, Qais Ahmad, Danny Briggs

SOB vs WEF Probable XIs:

Southern Brave: Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott, Quinton de Kock(wk), James Vince, Paul Stirling, Alex Davies, Colin de Grandhomme

Welsh Fire: Qais Ahmad, Tom Banton(wk), Leus du Plooy, James Neesham, Graeme White, Luke Fletcher, Matt Milnes, David Payne, Ian Cockbain, Ben Duckett, Glenn Phillips

