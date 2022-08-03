SOB vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hundred 2022, SOB vs WEF match, August 3, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11:30 pm IST

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 3) Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire:

Defending champions Southern Brave will kick off the second edition of the men’s Hundred 2022 tournament against Welsh Fire on Wednesday, August 3. The tournament opener will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Southern Brave has retained almost all their players from the successful opening campaign last year. They have bolstered their side by adding new faces to their franchise. Sri Lankan veteran Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the head coach while New Zealand opener Finn Allen and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are the other notable acquisitions. James Vince will continue to lead the Greens and will be looking to inspire his side to another title-winning campaign.

Welsh Fire received a huge blow on the eve of the opening match of their campaign as skipper Jonny Bairstow withdrew from the tournament to take a break from his hectic cricketing schedule. In Bairstow’s absence, left-hander Ben Duckett has been named as the captain of the side. Fire will be trying to put their poor run in the previous edition behind them and begin fresh and dominant in this year’s edition.

Both sides will be hoping to start the tournament with a win on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire; here is everything you need to know:

SOB vs WEF Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire will not be telecast in India.

SOB vs WEF Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOB vs WEF Match Details

The SOB vs WEF match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Wednesday, August 3, at 11:30 pm IST.

SOB vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: James Vince

Vice-Captain: Tymal Mills

Suggested Playing XI for SOB vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies, Tom Banton

Batsmen: James Vince, Finn Allen, Joe Clarke

All-rounders: Naseem Shah, George Garton, Josh Cobb

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan

Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Possible Starting XI:

Southern Brave Starting Line-up: James Vince (c), Finn Allen, Alex Davies (wk), Ross Whiteley, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, George Garton, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Craig Overton

Welsh Fire Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Duckett (c), Joe Clarke, Tom Banton (wk), Leus du Plooy, Sam Hain, Ollie Pope, Josh Cobb, Naseem Shah, David Payne, Jake Ball, Adam Zampa

