SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred, July 30 7:30 pm IST Friday

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s Match between Southern Brave Women vs Birmingham Phoenix Women: In the 11th match of the Hundred Women, Southern Brave Women will play host to Birmingham Phoenix on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. So far, the Southern Brave Women are unbeaten in the league, they have won both their games. The Brave Women currently occupy the second spot in the Hundred Women points table. They are coming into this game after thrashingWelsh Fire Women by eight wickets in their last outing.

On the other hand, Phoenix Women have registered one win and one loss in their opening two games. The Phoenix Women lost their tournament opener to the London Spirit. However, they bounced back in their next game to defeat the Manchester Originals.

Here are the live-streaming details from today’s the Hundred Women’s match between Southern Brave Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women:

SOB-W vs BPH-W Telecast

The match between SOB-W vs BPH-W will not be televised in India.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Live Streaming

The match between SOB-W vs BPH-W can be live-streamed on the Fancode app.

SOB-W vs BPH-W Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 30 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The SOB-W vs BPH-W match will start at 07:30 pm (IST).

SOB-W vs BPH-W captain, vice-captain

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor

SOB-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Evelyn Jones, Maia Bouchier

All-rounders: Anya Shrubsole, Erin Burns, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Lauren Bell

SOB-W vs BPH-W probable playing XIs

Southern Brave Women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (captain), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd(wk), Lauren Bell, Charlotte Taylor

Birmingham Phoenix Women Predicted Playing XI: Katie Mack, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Amy Jones (captain and wk), Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here