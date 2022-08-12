SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Women’s Hundred 2022 match, August 12, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 7:00 pm IST

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 12) Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave Women and London Spirit Women: The Women’s Hundred 2022 is back in action after a successful inaugural season, last year. The second match of this year’s tournament will pit the Southern Brave Women (SOB-W) against the London Spirit Women (LNS). The much-anticipated encounter will take place at the Rose Bowl stadium on August 12, Friday.

Last season, Southern Brave dominated the group stages with seven victories in eight matches. They were the most consistent team in the tournament but choked on the night of the final against the Oval Invincibles.

Ace pacer Anya Shrubsole has been named as the skipper of an absolutely star-studded Line-up. With the likes of India opener Smriti Mandhana, English stars Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley, and Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, the Southern Brave look like hot favourites for the title this year.

The London Spirit side finished fourth last season and failed to qualify for the Eliminator by a whisker. Charlie Dean has been appointed as the captain of the side. The Spirits also boast an incredible roster including ICC’s number one batter in T20Is, Beth Mooney. Heather Knight, Megan Schutt, and Amelia Kerr will also feature for the Spirits.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave Women and London Spirit Women; here is everything you need to know:

SOB-W vs LNS-W Telecast

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave Women and London Spirit Women will not be telecast in India.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave Women and London Spirit Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Match Details

The SOB-W vs LNS-W match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Friday, August 12, at 7:00 pm IST.

SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Suggested Playing XI for SOB-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Amara Carr

Batsmen: Beth Mooney, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Lauren Bell, Joanne Gardner, Anya Shrubsole

Southern Brave Women vs London Spirit Women Possible Starting XI:

Southern Brave Starting Line-up: Anya Shrubsole (c), Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Joanne Gardner, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington

London Spirit Predicted Starting Line-up: Amara Carr (wk), Beth Mooney, Sophie Luff, Amelia Kerr, Naomi Dattani, Danielle Gibson, Grace Scrivens, Charlie Dean (c), Freya Davies, Megan Schutt, Alice Monaghan

