SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s The Hundred Women, August 7, 8:00 pm IST

SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Southern Brave Women and Northern Superchargers Women The Hundred Women: Southern Brave Women will be squaring off against Northern Superchargers Women in the Saturday, August 7 match. The two sides have been performing phenomenally and are placed at the first and second spot, respectively. SOB-W have four wins from five matches and 8 points in total while NOS-W have three wins and 7 points from the same number of matches. The last match that Southern Brave Women won was against London Spirit Women by seven wickets and Amanda Wellington went on to become the player of the match. The winning team had totalled a score of 97 runs at the loss of three wickets. Northern Superchargers Women lost to London Spirit women in their latest outing by seven wickets.

Everything you need to know about Southern Brave Women and Northern Superchargers Women ahead of the match:

SOB-W vs NOS-W Telecast

The Southern Brave Women vs Northern Superchargers Women will not be broadcasted in India.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Live Streaming

Enthusiasts can watch the match in India through the Fancode app or website.

SOB-W vs NOS-W Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game will start at 8:00 pm IST.

SOB-W vs NOS-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Stafanie Taylor

Vice-Captain: Lauren Winfield

Suggested Playing XI for SOB-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Keeper – Carla Rudd, Lauren Winfield

Batswomen – Danni Wyatt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophia Dunkley,

All-rounders – Stafanie Taylor, Amanda Wellington, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers – Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Fi Morris

SOB-W vs NOS-W Probable XIs:

Southern Brave Women: Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Carla Rudd (wk), Charlotte Taylor, Lauren Bell

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield (c & wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson-Richards, Laura Kimmince, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Liz Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick

