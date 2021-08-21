SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 21, 7:30 pm IST

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women's between Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Women:

The summit clash of The Hundred Women's is all set to be an exciting affair as Southern Brave Women will square off against Oval Invincibles Women. The match will be played on August 21, Saturday at 7:30 PM IST at the Lord’s in London. Southern Brave will have an edge as they defeated Oval Invincibles in their last league match by 30 runs.

Southern Brave Women will start as the favorites to lift the cup on Saturday. The team has performed exceptionally well in the 100-ball tournament. They secured victory in seven out of eight league matches to confirm a berth in the final. Southern Brave finished at the top of the points table.

Oval Invincibles Women, on the other hand, could win in just four league matches while losing three games. The team reached the final after outclassing Birmingham Phoenix Women in the Eliminator match by 20 runs.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Women; here is everything you need to know:

SOB-W vs OVI-W Telecast

The Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Live Streaming

The SOB-W vs OVI-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SOB-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The match between Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Women will be played at the Lord’s in London on August 21, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Marizanne Kapp

Vice-Captain- Sophia Dunkley

Suggested Playing XI for SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Carla Rudd

Batsmen: Georgia Adams, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier

All-rounders: Stafanie Taylor, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Amanda Wellington

Bowlers: Anya Shrubsole, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers

SOB-W vs OVI-W Probable XIs:

Southern Brave Women: Anya Shrubsole (c), Fi Morris, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Amanda Wellington, Carla Rudd (wk), Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Gaby Lewis, Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley

Oval Invincibles Women: Joanne Gardner, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce (wk), Mady Villiers, Georgia Adams, Dane Van Niekerk (c), Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp

