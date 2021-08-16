SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For The Hundred Women's Match, August 16, 8:00 PM IST Monday

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Women: In the 30th match of The Hundred Women, Southern Brave Women will play host to their Oval Invincibles counterparts on Monday, August 16 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

So far, the Southern Brave Women have been sensational in the inaugural edition of the tournament. They have won six of their seven outings to comfortably occupy the summit spot in the points table. The Anya Shrubsole-led side have already qualified for the final and will be looking to keep the momentum in this fixture.

On the other hand, the Oval Invincibles have been on a roll in their last few games. Dane van Niekerk-led side are right behind their opponents at the second spot in the standings with nine points to their name so far. Just like the Southern Brave unit, they too have qualified for the summit clash and will be keen to finish the league stages on a positive note.

Both sides head into this contest on the back of impressive wins.The hosts registered a 39-run victory over the Welsh Fire Women last week,while the visitors outplayed the London Spirit side to secure a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in their previous game.The upcoming match between the table-toppers is sure to be a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave Women and Oval Invincibles Women; here is everything you need to know:

SOB-W vs OVI-W Telecast

The Southern Brave Women vs Oval Invincibles Women match will not be broadcast in India.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Live Streaming

The SOB-W vs OVI-W game is available to be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The match will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on Monday, August 16, at 8:00 PM IST.

SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dan van Niekerk

Vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt

Suggested Playing XI for SOB-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Carla Rudd

Batter: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Adams

All-rounders: Amanda Wellington, Dan van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey

Bowlers: Mady Villiers, Lauren Bell, Shabnim Ismail

SOB-W vs OVI-W Probable XIs

Southern Brave Women: Danielle Wyatt, Charlotte Taylor, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (WK), Amanda Wellington, Anya Shrubsole (C), Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (C), Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Joanne Gardner, Sarah Bryce (WK), Shabnim Ismail

