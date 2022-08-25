SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Women’s Hundred 2022, SOB-W vs TRT-W match, August 25, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 8:00 pm IST

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 25) Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave Women and Trent Rockets Women:

The next match in Men’s Hundred 2022 will pit the Trent Rockets Women against the Southern Brave Women. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium on Thursday, August 25. As of now, Southern Brave are absolutely dominating the group stages with an unbeaten record. They have bagged victories quite convincingly till now. In their previous encounter, the Anya Shrubsole-led side thumped the Welsh Fire by 14 runs. The ace English batter Sophia Dunkley has continued her hot run of form from International cricket to the Hundred. She has already scored 121 runs in four matches and will be looking to continue her purple patch in the tournament.

Trent Rockets are currently in the fourth position in the table with two wins and as many defeats. Despite starting the tournament on a high note with a win over Manchester Originals Women, the Natalie Sciver-led side quickly lost track after huge losses to Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix

Will the Rockets launch themselves to victory or will the team in form extend their lead at the top? Let’s find out!

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave Women and Trent Rockets Women; here is everything you need to know:

SOB-W vs TRT-W Telecast

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave Women and Trent Rockets Women will not be telecast in India.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Hundred 2022 match between Southern Brave Women and Trent Rockets Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Match Details

The SOB-W vs TRT-W match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Thursday, August 25, at 8:00 pm IST.

SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Sophia Dunkley

Suggested Playing XI for SOB-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Carla Rudd, Abbey Freeborn

Batsmen: Smriti Mandhana, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Natalie Sciver, Marie Kelly

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Bell

Southern Brave Women vs Trent Rockets Women Possible Starting XI:

Southern Brave Starting Line-up: Anya Shrubsole (c), Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Tahlia McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Carla Rudd (wk), Joanne Gardner, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Amanda Wellington

Trent Rockets Predicted Starting Line-up: Natalie Sciver (c), Elyse Villani, Bryony Smith, Mignon du Preez, Marie Kelly, Abbey Freeborn (wk), Katherine Brunt, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Sophie Munro

