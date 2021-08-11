SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Hundred Women's match, August 11, 07:30 PM IST

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Women’s between Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women: The 25th match of The Hundred Women’s is scheduled to be played between Welsh Fire Women and Southern Brave Women. The match will kickstart on August 11, Wednesday at 07:30 PM IST at the Rose Bowl. The Hundred Women’s match might be a one-sided affair as Southern Brave have performed brilliantly in comparison to Welsh Fire Women.

Southern Brave Women are doing a phenomenal job in the 100-ball tournament. The team is currently atop in the standings. They have secured victory in five league matches while losing just one game against Manchester Originals. Southern Brave’s most recent match in the league saw them defeating Northern Superchargers Women by seven wickets.

Welsh Fire Women, on the other hand, are in a woeful form. The franchise is almost out of the competition of the playoffs. Welsh Fire are reeling at the second-last position with just two victories and four losses from six league games. The team is coming into the contest against Southern Brave after losing their last two matches against Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix respectively.

Ahead of the match between Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women; here is everything you need to know:

SOB-W vs WEF-W Telecast

The Southern Brave Women vs Welsh Fire Women match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Live Streaming

The SOB-W vs WEF-W game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SOB-W vs WEF-W Match Details

The match between Southern Brave Women and Welsh Fire Women will be played at the Rose Bowl on August 11, Wednesday at 07:30 PM IST.

SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Stafanie Taylor

Vice-Captain- Bryony Smith

Suggested Playing XI for SOB-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sarah Taylor

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Amanda Wellington, Bryony Smith, Stafanie Taylor

Bowlers: Piepa Cleary, Lauren Bell, Hannah Baker

SOB-W vs WEF-W Probable XIs:

Southern Brave Women: Maia Bouchier, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Sophia Dunkley, Stafanie Taylor, Fi Morris, Tara Norris, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd(wk)

Welsh Fire Women: Sophie Luff, Hayley Matthews, Alice Macleod, Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Nicole Harvey, Hannah Baker, Bryony Smith, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor(wk)

