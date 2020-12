SOC vs AUK Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SOC vs AUK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SOC vs AUK Dream11 Best Picks / SOC vs AUK Dream11 Captain / SOC vs AUK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Southern Crusaders CC will be facing Atlas UTC Knights CC in 21st match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020 today at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The Southern Crusaders vs Atlas UTC Knights match will commence at 5 pm.

Atlas UTC Knights have five of the six games they have played so far in this season. Their one match got abandoned. They are positioned at the top of the standings with 11 points.

On the other hand, Southern Crusaders won four games in a row since the beginning. Msida Warriors CC stopped their winning run in the tournament. Southern Crusaders will be trying to win their upcoming game to recover from the losses handed to them by Msida Warriors.

SOC vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

SOC vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SOC vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC: Match Details

December 1 – 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta.

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs AUK Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs AUK Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC captain: Zeeshan Yousaf

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs AUK Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC vice-captain: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs AUK Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC wicketkeeper: Avinash Dileep

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs AUK Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC batsmen: Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz and Michael Goonetilleke

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs AUK Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC all-rounders: Basil George, Eardley Chandiram and Zeeshan Yousaf

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs AUK Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC bowlers: Bose Paul, Justin Shaju and Muhammad Bilal

SOC vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC playing 11 against Atlas UTC Knights CC: Muhammad Bilal, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Zeeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Indika Thilan Perera, Jamadiul Hossain, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Jojo Thomas, Royal Butt

SOC vs AUK ECS T10 Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC playing 11 against Southern Crusaders CC:Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Basil George, Avinash Dileep, Alameen Begham, Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Justin Shaju, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Manoj Salikumar Panicker