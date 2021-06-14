SOC vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta, June 14 04:30 pm IST

Southern Crusaders vs Atlas UTC Knights Dream11, SOC vs AUK Dream11 Latest Update, SOC vs AUK Dream11 Win, SOC vs AUK Dream11 App, SOC vs AUK Dream11 2021, SOC vs AUK Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SOC vs AUK Dream11 Live Streaming

SOC vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ECS T10 Malta Match between Southern Crusaders vs Atlas UTC Knights:

In the third and fourth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta, The Southern Crusaders will lock horns Atlas UTC Knights on Monday at the Marsa Sports Club. The first game between SOC and AUK will kick off at 04:30 pm (IST), while the second game is scheduled to start at 07:00 pm (IST).

In the previous edition of the league, the Southern Crusaders finished the Group stage at the second spot in the points table. However, they were knocked out of the event after losing to Marsa CC in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights were unbeaten at the Group stage of the league in the last season. The Knights only defeated of the season came into the final, where they were beaten at the hands of Marsa CC.

After last season's heartbreak, both SOC and AUK will look for a better finish in this edition of the league.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Malta match between Southern Crusaders and Atlas UTC Knights; here is everything you need to know:

SOC vs AUK Telecast

The live telecast of the SOC vs AUK match is not available in India

SOC vs AUK Live Streaming

The match between SOC vs AUK can be live-streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick, and European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

SOC vs AUK Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 14 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

SOC vs AUK captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Basil George

Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal

SOC vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz and Gopal Thakur

Batsmen: Michael Goonetilleke, Samuel Stanislaus and Ciril Mathew

All-Rounders: Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf and Basil George

Bowlers: Jojo Thomas, Bose Paul and Justin Shaju.

SOC vs AUK probable playing XI:

Southern Crusaders predicted playing XI: Michael Goonetilleke, Gopal Thakur, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal, Eardley Chandiram, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Thilan Perera and Aneel Shahid

Atlas UTC Knights predicted playing XI: Sujesh Appu, Ajay John, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul, Justin Shaju, Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Avinash Dileep and Manoj Salikumar

