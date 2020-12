SOC vs MAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SOC vs MAR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SOC vs MAR Dream11 Best Picks / SOC vs MAR Dream11 Captain / SOC vs MAR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the 24th match of the ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC will be up against Marsa CC on Wednesday December 2. The match is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST at the Marsa Sports Club. Southern Crusaders CC and Marsa CC’s performance till now in the league have been quite average.

Southern Crusaders CC have managed eight points from eight matches in the ECS T10 Malta. The team have been able to register their win in four matches and have been on the losing side of the remaining four. Marsa CC, on the other hand, have seven points from six outings. The team registered their win in three, lost in two and had a draw in one match. In the latest match, Southern Crusaders CC and Marsa CC were on the losing side. In fact, both the teams lost their respective outings against Atlas UTC Knights CC. Southern Crusaders CC lost the match by 20 runs and Marsa CC lost by 27 runs.

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Match Details

December 2 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC captain: Haroon Mughal

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC vice-captain: Ryan Ricky Bastiansz

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC wicketkeeper: Gopal Thakur

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC batsmen: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Michael Goonetilleke

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC all-rounders: Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Yousaf

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC playing 11 against Marsa CC: Michael Goonetilleke (c), Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Gopal Thakur, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Gaurav Maithani (wk)

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC playing 11 against Southern Crusaders CC: Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (c), Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Glenn Tavilla, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk), Fanyan Mughal