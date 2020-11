SOC vs OVR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SOC vs OVR Dream11 Best Picks / SOC vs OVR Dream11 Captain / SOC vs OVR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

SOC vs OVR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Southern Crusaders CC will take on Overseas CC again in the second match of the ECS T10 Malta. Apart from SOC and OVR, the tournament will feature four other teams – American University of Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC, Marsa CC and Msida Warriors CC. Given the back to back matches between the two teams featuring on the first day, the outcome of the first will likely have an impact on the second. All-rounder Jurg Hirschi will lead OVR, while Michael Goonetilleke will take charge of SOC. Both teams would want an early lead in the tournament. The match is scheduled to be played at 4:30 pm IST at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

SOC vs OVR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

SOC vs OVR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SOC vs OVR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC: Match Details

November 24 – 04:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs OVR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs OVR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC captain: Jurg Hirschi

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs OVR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC vice-captain: Michael Goonetilleke

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs OVR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC wicketkeeper: Gopal Thakur

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs OVR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC batsmen: Deon Vosloo, Heinrich Gericke, Indika Thilan Perera, Gopal Thakur

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs OVR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC all-rounders: Michael Goonetilleke, Jurg Hirschi, Zeeshan Yousaf

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs OVR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Overseas CC bowlers: Lee Tuck, Muhammad Bilal, David Marks

SOC vs OVR ECS T10 Malta, Overseas CC playing 11 against Southern Crusaders CC: Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne, Daniel Kniverton, Clyde Palmer (WK), Deon Vosloo, Jurg Hirschi, Andrew Naudi, Gerald Sant, David Marks, Christo Viljoen, Lee Tuck

SOC vs OVR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC playing 11 against Overseas CC: Michael Goonetilleke, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram, Gopal Thakur (WK), Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Indika Thilan Perera, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal

