Social Media All Praise for 'Unsung Hero' Raghu After Harsha Bhogle's Revelation

India’s side-arm thrower Raghu was the rage on social media after commentator Harsha Bhogle revealed how ‘he has been running around with a brush in his hand’ across the ground even as the match resumed after the rain interruption. Earlier, India were up against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval where they beat their opponents by 5 runs after a rain break.

Riding on the half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India had posted an above-par total of 184. Meanwhile, Bangladesh were in hot pursuit of that target and were 66/0 at one stage when the rain break occurred. After this, the ground became wet and the players were having trouble running on it. The wet patches made sure some part of the soil got stuck in their shoes and this would have caused trouble. Moreover, the possibility of slipping on that surface was always there.

That’s why India’s support staff Raghu was seen running around with a brush so that he could cater to the needs of the players who would want their shoes to be cleaned, especially their spikes.

The social media wasted no time in lauding Raghu, here are some of the examples.

India's sidearm thrower 'Raghu' ran around the ground with a brush in his hand to clean the shoes of Indian Players. Due to rain, there was a possibility of players slipping with wet shoes but he ensured it doesn't happen. Great Job!!

Off field hero of Indian team. He is India's sidearm thrower Raghu who is running around the ground with a brush in hand to clean the shoes of Indian players to avoid the possibility of them sleeping.



A piece of sheer on-field brilliance by a rejuvenated KL Rahul and divine intervention by the weather gods took India one step closer to the T20 World Cup semifinals with an edge-of-the-seat five-run victory over Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed contest on Wednesday.

Having posted an imposing total of 184 for 6 courtesy Virat Kohli (64 not out off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32), little did India factor in what was about to hit them in the form of Litton Das (60 off 27 balls).

Needing 151 in 16 overs as per the revised target after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh managed 145/6 in the end. India, who now have six points from four games, will need to beat Zimbabwe in their last Super-12 match to clinch a last four place.

Needing 20 off last over, young Arshdeep Singh showed ice-cool temperament despite Nurul Hasan hitting him for a six and four as he bowled couple of perfect yorker length deliveries to seal the tie.

Just when Bangladesh were cruising along at 66 for no loss in 7 overs, heavens opened up much to the delight of the Bangladeshi fans and their partisan media.

After the forced break, the revised target as per DLS method required Bangladesh to score 85 off 54 balls. The break did affect their momentum as Rahul effected a run-out that will be a part of any highlights package with the direct throw from deep mid-wicket getting rid of Litton.

Just like it happened with Mohammed Nawaz in the Asia Cup, India’s coaching staff had no planning for Litton, who cleverly played for the rain.

