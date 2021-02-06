Social Media Awash with Memes from India & Pakistan Fans as Babar Azam Pips Virat Kohli in ICC Poll The fact that Babar Azam beat Virat Kohli in a poll led to some banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account. A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll with Pakistan captain Babar getting the majority number of votes at 46%. It was a close call between the two cricketers as Indian skipper Kohli finished second by a miniscule 0.01%. New Zealand's leader and talisman Williamson came third in the poll with 7.1% whereas England Test skipper Root finished last in the poll by 1.1% of the total votes.

Who is this generation's cover drive ? pic.twitter.com/Ka9Cs2UlmK — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021

The fact that Azam beat Kohli in a poll, however, led to some banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Bsdiwalo Apna banda ni harna chahiye is bar Kohli ko vote kro ! Or ss reply kro sbko follow krunga. 1st 1000 voters — Sir CA Chahal❁ KirKait Expert (Doctor) (@Sirchahal) February 4, 2021

Show me a better cover drive than this ? #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/GSsGfdy9ci — superv (@superv183) February 4, 2021

No doubt , The Great Babar Azam. Viral kholi may be a good player but can't play a fantastic cover drive like Babar Azam. Similar to a fantastic Tea from Pakistan for Abhinandan. — (@ca_usmanashraf) February 3, 2021

East or west, Babar is the best. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OSZq2KmRAm — Hoorain Usman (@I___hoorain) February 4, 2021

CHAMPION Is Always CHAMPION ❤️ Winner Winner Chicken Dinner pic.twitter.com/IRoVdgjTm5 — ALEX (@AlexWah33d) February 4, 2021

The only one king "Babar Azam" pic.twitter.com/NYPqgLq6vz — Noorima khanam (@KhanamNoorima) February 3, 2021

Its not at all a TIE@ICC should declare @imVkohli winner as he has scored more boundaries than Babar Azam in his Career@desimojito pic.twitter.com/XGOuhxlPBx — Krishi Mehta (@krishimehta13) February 4, 2021

@imVkohli has the best cover drive in his armory !! pic.twitter.com/7whmgmLhrj — Shrey_Suriyal (@suriyal_shrey) February 3, 2021

Joe Root and Kane when they realise their cover drives are as pleasing as kohli and babar and nobody voted for them pic.twitter.com/sJ6F0K2xTz — Not a hater (@y2hate_some1) February 4, 2021

Root may have finished last in the ICC poll but the England skipper proved his worth on Day 1 of the first Test against India on Chennai on Friday (February 5).

England took the honours on Day 1 of the series opener in Chennai courtesy some dogged old-fashioned batting display by their opener Dom Sibley and a great hundred by captain and best batsman Root.