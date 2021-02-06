CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Social Media Awash with Memes from India & Pakistan Fans as Babar Azam Pips Virat Kohli in ICC Poll

Social Media Awash with Memes from India & Pakistan Fans as Babar Azam Pips Virat Kohli in ICC Poll

The fact that Babar Azam beat Virat Kohli in a poll led to some banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media.

Social Media Awash with Memes from India & Pakistan Fans as Babar Azam Pips Virat Kohli in ICC Poll

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account. A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll with Pakistan captain Babar getting the majority number of votes at 46%. It was a close call between the two cricketers as Indian skipper Kohli finished second by a miniscule 0.01%. New Zealand's leader and talisman Williamson came third in the poll with 7.1% whereas England Test skipper Root finished last in the poll by 1.1% of the total votes.

The fact that Azam beat Kohli in a poll, however, led to some banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Root may have finished last in the ICC poll but the England skipper proved his worth on Day 1 of the first Test against India on Chennai on Friday (February 5).

England took the honours on Day 1 of the series opener in Chennai courtesy some dogged old-fashioned batting display by their opener Dom Sibley and a great hundred by captain and best batsman Root.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches