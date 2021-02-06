- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Social Media Awash with Memes from India & Pakistan Fans as Babar Azam Pips Virat Kohli in ICC Poll
The fact that Babar Azam beat Virat Kohli in a poll led to some banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 10:15 AM IST
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account. A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll with Pakistan captain Babar getting the majority number of votes at 46%. It was a close call between the two cricketers as Indian skipper Kohli finished second by a miniscule 0.01%. New Zealand's leader and talisman Williamson came third in the poll with 7.1% whereas England Test skipper Root finished last in the poll by 1.1% of the total votes.
Who is this generation's cover drive ? pic.twitter.com/Ka9Cs2UlmK
— ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021
The fact that Azam beat Kohli in a poll, however, led to some banter between Indian and Pakistani fans on social media. Check out some of the best reactions below:
Bsdiwalo Apna banda ni harna chahiye is bar
Kohli ko vote kro ! Or ss reply kro sbko follow krunga. 1st 1000 voters
— Sir CA Chahal❁ KirKait Expert (Doctor) (@Sirchahal) February 4, 2021
Show me a better cover drive than this ? #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/GSsGfdy9ci
— superv (@superv183) February 4, 2021
No doubt , The Great Babar Azam.
Viral kholi may be a good player but can't play a fantastic cover drive like Babar Azam. Similar to a fantastic Tea from Pakistan for Abhinandan.
— (@ca_usmanashraf) February 3, 2021
East or west, Babar is the best. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OSZq2KmRAm
— Hoorain Usman (@I___hoorain) February 4, 2021
CHAMPION Is Always CHAMPION ❤️
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner pic.twitter.com/IRoVdgjTm5
— ALEX (@AlexWah33d) February 4, 2021
The only one king
"Babar Azam" pic.twitter.com/NYPqgLq6vz
— Noorima khanam (@KhanamNoorima) February 3, 2021
Its not at all a TIE@ICC should declare @imVkohli winner as he has scored more boundaries than Babar Azam in his Career@desimojito pic.twitter.com/XGOuhxlPBx
— Krishi Mehta (@krishimehta13) February 4, 2021
@imVkohli has the best cover drive in his armory !! pic.twitter.com/7whmgmLhrj
— Shrey_Suriyal (@suriyal_shrey) February 3, 2021
#BabarAzam won the poll ❤❤
Meanwhile now #viratkholi be like: pic.twitter.com/sdXuGTBEuw
— MAJ (@majutt01) February 4, 2021
Joe Root and Kane when they realise their cover drives are as pleasing as kohli and babar and nobody voted for them pic.twitter.com/sJ6F0K2xTz
— Not a hater (@y2hate_some1) February 4, 2021
Root may have finished last in the ICC poll but the England skipper proved his worth on Day 1 of the first Test against India on Chennai on Friday (February 5).
England took the honours on Day 1 of the series opener in Chennai courtesy some dogged old-fashioned batting display by their opener Dom Sibley and a great hundred by captain and best batsman Root.
