Social Media Can’t Stop Laughing at Rishabh Pant’s Style of Signature

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has won hearts all over. He hasbecome the darling of his fans after he played amatch-winning innings in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane. Cricket lovers and experts have been all praise for him ever since his 89 helped India score 328 needed to win on the last day of the match.

Well now, the batsman is making headlines for his signature style that has gone viral on social media causing a laughing riot. Indian cricket team gifted a signed Team India jersey to Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon after he played his 100th Test. Many praised Ajinkya Rahane for the warm gesture to honour Lyon on his 100th Test and others couldn't help but point out Pant’s signature.

Rishabh Pant’s signature was among other players but it surely stood out than the rest. Lyon shared the jersey’s picture on Instagram thanking Indian team for ‘sportsmanship and the incredible kind of gesture.’

The fans were quick to point out the quirky detail in Pant’s signature. The 23-year-old signature’s contained a little smiley face along with his autograph. Twitter users shared the picture of the white flannel and it caused a laughing riot with people poking fun at his sign.

One of the Twitter users shared the picture along with a caption that read, ‘Rishabh Pant’s signature. That is all.’

Another user shared a meme with the picture and wrote that those are the vibes he got from Pant’s signature.

Mayank Aggarwal’s signature also included a smiley face and one of the Twitter users asked why it wasn’t being talked about.

One fan wrote that Shubham Gill’s sign was the funniest.

Pant played a starring role in India's historic win at The Gabba, which was the first time in over 32 years that Australia have tasted defeat in that venue.