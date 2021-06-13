Social Media Detox Mode On: Jayadev Unadkat After Sri Lanka Snub

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat has opened up after the snub for Sri Lanka tour. BCCI which announed India squad, dropped Unadkat for the series. With absence of several top players, this could have been Unadkat’s chance but the selectors didn’t think so. The cricket is turning 30 and his dream of playing for India won’t be realised if situation doesn’t improve. He has finally opened up on Twitter:

“I found my passion when I was a kid, inspired by watching all the greats of the gameplay with all their heart on the field. All these years later, I got to experience it myself. And above everything else, that never say die attitude that I saw in them and nurtured inside myself, stayed with me! When I was young, some labelled me as a raw, erratic bowler, an over-dreaming bloke coming from a small town,” wrote Jaydev on Twitter.

“Slowly, their perception changed. and that’s cos I changed. I matured. the highs, the lows, the enormous joy, the extreme disappointment! Oh, what would I have been without sport.

“This game has given me so much, and not for one moment, am I gonna repent on why not me, or when will my time come and what I have I done wrong. I have got my chances in the past & I will still get them. It will be when it will be!,” he elaborated.

“At this point in my career, with all the useful experience that I’ve fortunately gathered, I’m only going to appreciate what comes my way and keep fighting till the very end. (and that’s not gonna be soon, sure!).

“Maybe that could be taken as being soft, but then, I’ll keep the ruthlessness and aggression for when I’m out there on the field.

“I am super grateful for your good wishes & support. Time to focus on my next game. and work even harder. Until then, social media detox mode on,” signed off Unadkat.

