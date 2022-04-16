Social Media Expresses Sympathy Towards Ex-England Captain Joe Root

Joe Root stepped down as England Men’s Test skipper on Friday. His decision comes after England’s pour Ashes tour, along with a series loss against Australia and West Indies. Ever since 2021, under Root’s leadership, the England squad failed to secure victories against New Zealand, India, Australia, and West Indies. Several questions have been raised about Root’s leadership in the last year, but one cannot overlook that the cricketer holds the record for winning the most number of matches in the longest format as England captain - 27. As soon as Root announced his decision, netizens congratulated him on a successful tenure as the skipper.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Calling Root one of their “most successful captain”, England’s Barmy Army thanked the cricketer for his contribution to England Test cricket. “Rooty has stepped down as Test captain. Our most successful captain ever, thank you for everything Joseph Edward Root,” the tweet read.

Advertisement

Rooty has stepped down as Test captain.Our most successful captain ever, thank you for everything Joseph Edward Root ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w6zt5eiEXN — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 15, 2022

Root’s teammates, including Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and Stuart Broad also dropped congratulatory posts for the cricketer. “Watching one of my great mates lead us all out onto the field was a privilege. You have given everything to English cricket and we all want to say thank you for your sacrifices and hard work,” Stokes wrote in his Instagram post.

Sharing a number of clicks with Root, Buttler wrote, “Great captain, even better bloke.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also hailed Root for giving it all as a captain with very little support. “He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times,” tweeted Vaughan.

He gave it everything with very little support for the Red ball team under his watch .. then he had to deal with Covid times .. he still is and will the games best role model for many many years .. now enjoy being the senior player for many more seasons @root66 👍👍— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2022

Fans also lauded Root for his remarkable contribution to the longest format of the game, and hailed him for “working against the odds.”

Well done Joe Root for trying to work against the odds. The number of England qualified players now playing in the IPL rather than county cricket is a big part of the problem faced by England. Long live test cricket.— Robert Glenn (@glennroberta) April 15, 2022

Time to move Broad and Anderson on if they are fair dinkum, scape goat old Root.. Comes in 2 for fuck all everytime he bats and two best bowlers are past it.— Kris Mannix (@KrisMannix) April 15, 2022

27 wins in 64 matches Win percentage - 42Lost ashes in Australia in ashes 2018- by 4-0Lost ashes in eng too by 2-2Lost ashes in Australia again in 2021 by 4-0Never won a test match in Australia during his captaincyLost 4-1 and 3-1 in eng during his captaincy— Kunal (@Kunal67809572) April 15, 2022

Hopefully Root can go on and become Test's leading all time run scorer! Must replace him with someone who merits a place in the side. Stokes is only obvious candidate, other than that bring in Buttler? or step forward Jimmy or Broad.— ian fildes (@iantobogg) April 15, 2022

Succeeding Sir Alastair Cook, Root was appointed as England’s skipper in 2017.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here