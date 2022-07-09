SOM vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction: Somerset vs Derbyshire, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs Vitality Blast T20 2022, Quarterfinal match, July 9, Taunton, 11:30 pm IST

SOM VS DER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SOM vs DER Vitality Blast T20 2022 Quarter-final match between Somerset vs Derbyshire: In the all-important quarter-final match of the Vitality Blast T20 2022, Somerset will take on Derbyshire on Saturday, July 9, at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton. Both sides would be hoping to move to the next round of the competition by putting their best foot forward.

Somerset concluded the league season in second place in the South Group points table, having won 10 of the 14 matches they played, amassing 20 points and a superior net run rate of 0.630. They were only one point behind table-toppers Surrey.

Rilee Rossouw has been the standout player and Somerset’s highest run-scorer. The former South African batter has scored 507 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 189, with 41 fours and 33 sixes in the league. He will be expected to fire in the quarter-finals for Somerset.

Derbyshire has also been impressive in the league stage, finishing third in the North Group points table with nine victories from 14 league games and securing 18 points at an NRR of 0.054. Derbyshire has the same amount of points as the top two teams, Warwickshire and Lancashire, but a higher net run rate separates them from both sides. This season, Derbyshire’s best bowler has been George Scrimshaw, who has 21 scalps to his name while bowling at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 9.45.

It will be interesting to see which team qualifies for the semi-finals and moves one step closer to claiming the championship.

Ahead of the match between Somerset vs Derbyshire; here is everything you need to know:

SOM vs DER Telecast

The match between Somerset and Derbyshire will not be telecast in India.

SOM vs DER Live Streaming

The match between Somerset and Derbyshire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOM VS DER Match Details

The SOM VS DER match will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Saturday, July 9, at 11:30 pm IST

SOM VS DER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Vice-Captain: Alex Hughes

Suggested Playing XI for SOM VS DER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Brooke Guest

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Billy Godleman, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Alex Hughes

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Craig Overton, George Scrimshaw



Somerset vs Derbyshire Possible Starting XI:

Somerset Predicted Starting Line-up: Will Smeed, Tom Banton (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Derbyshire Predicted Starting Line-up: Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest (wk), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen (c), Hilton Cartwright, Leus du Plooy, Mattie McKiernan, Alex Hughes, Mark Watt, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw

