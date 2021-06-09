SOM vs ESS Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 9, 11:00 pm IST

SOM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Somerset and Essex: From the South Group, Somerset will square off against Essex on the opening day of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The thrilling encounter will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on June 9, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST.

Both Somerset and Essex experienced a torrid run in the T20 Blast 2020. Somerset finished at the fourth position on the points table of the Central group after winning just four out of ten league games. Essex, on the other hand, were placed at the second-last position on the South Group points table. They could secure victory in just two league matches out of ten played.

Entering the contest, Somerset will have an edge as the two teams have locked horns with each other as many as eleven times. While Somerset emerged victorious seven times, Essex registered victory in the remaining four matches.

Ahead of the match between Somerset and Essex; here is everything you need to know:

SOM vs ESS Telecast

The Somerset vs Essex match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOM vs ESS Live Streaming

The match between SOM vs ESS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SOM vs ESS Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Somerset and Essex at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on June 9, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST.

SOM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jimmy Neesham

Vice-Captain- Alastair Cook

Suggested Playing XI for SOM vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Tom Westley, Alastair Cook, James Hildreth

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Neesham, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan ten Doeschate

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Merchant de Lange, Aron Nijjar

SOM vs ESS Probable XIs:

Somerset: Tom Banton, Steve Davies, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey

Essex: Adam Wheater, Tom Westley, Alastair Cook, Varun Chopra, Jimmy Neesham, Ryan ten Doeschate, Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar

