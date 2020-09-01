SOM vs GLA Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Glamorgan Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Somerset will face Glamorgan on Tuesday, September 1 for their scheduled fixture in the English T20 Blast 2020. The match will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and will commence from 11:00 PM. Both the teams have lost their previous matches. Glamorgan lost to Birmingham Bears by six wickets while Somerset was defeated by Northamptonshire by nine runs.
This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 team for Somerset vs Glamorgan:
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan captain: Andrew Salter
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan vice-captain: Prem Sisodiya
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan wicket keeper: Chris Cooke
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan batsman: James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Sam Young
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan all rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Kasey Aldridge, Andrew Salter
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan bowlers: Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya
SOM vs GLA English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Glamorgan: Steven Davies, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Sam Young, Roelof van der Merwe, Kasey Aldridge, Max Waller, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale
SOM vs GLA English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan playing 11 against Somerset: Chris Cooke, Andy Balbirnie, Billy Root, Joe Cooke, Callum Taylor, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya
