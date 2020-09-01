Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

78/4 (9.0)

England need 113 runs in 66 balls at 10.27 rpo
VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

46/5 (9.4)

Warwickshire need 113 runs in 62 balls at 10.93 rpo
VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

99/2 (12.0)

Somerset need 35 runs in 48 balls at 4.37 rpo
VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

100/5 (12.3)

Sussex need 66 runs in 45 balls at 8.8 rpo

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Glamorgan Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SOM vs GLA Dream11 Best Picks / SOM vs GLA Dream11 Captain / SOM vs GLA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 1, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
SOM vs GLA Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Glamorgan Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Somerset will face Glamorgan on Tuesday, September 1 for their scheduled fixture in the English T20 Blast 2020. The match will be played at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and will commence from 11:00 PM. Both the teams have lost their previous matches. Glamorgan lost to Birmingham Bears by six wickets while Somerset was defeated by Northamptonshire by nine runs.

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Lancashire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

SOM vs GLA English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Glamorgan Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 team for Somerset vs Glamorgan:

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan captain: Andrew Salter

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan vice-captain: Prem Sisodiya

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan wicket keeper: Chris Cooke

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan batsman:  James Hildreth, Tom Abell, Sam Young

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan all rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Kasey Aldridge, Andrew Salter

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs GLA Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Glamorgan bowlers: Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya

SOM vs GLA English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Glamorgan: Steven Davies, James Hildreth, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Sam Young, Roelof van der Merwe, Kasey Aldridge, Max Waller, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale

SOM vs GLA English T20 Blast 2020, Glamorgan playing 11 against Somerset: Chris Cooke, Andy Balbirnie, Billy Root, Joe Cooke, Callum Taylor, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Daniel Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
