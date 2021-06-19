SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 19, 11:30 pm IST

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Somerset and Glamorgan:

From the South Group, Somerset will square off against Glamorgan in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The SOM vs GLA match will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on June 19, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST.

Both Somerset and Glamorgan didn’t get off to a delightful start in the English T20 Blast. Somerset are languishing at the sixth position on the South group points table with just one victory from four league matches. Their last game was abandoned without a single ball being bowled due to continuous drizzle.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, are sitting just a place ahead of Somerset. They have secured victory in just two games out of five league matches. In their most recent T20 Blast game, Glamorgan registered a victory against Middlesex by 21 runs.

Ahead of the match between Somerset and Glamorgan; here is everything you need to know:

SOM vs GLA Telecast

The Somerset vs Glamorgan match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOM vs GLA Live Streaming

The match between SOM vs GLA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SOM vs GLA Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Somerset and Glamorgan at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on June 19, Saturday at 11:30 pm IST.

SOM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin Ingram

Vice-Captain- Marnus Labuschagne

Suggested Playing XI for SOM vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Tom Abell, James Hildreth, Colin Ingram

All-rounders: Nicholas Selman, Marnus Labuschagne, Lewis Goldsworthy,

Bowlers: Dan Douthwaite, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Ruaidhri Smith

SOM vs GLA Probable XIs:

Somerset: Tom Banton (wk), James Hildreth, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, Ben Green, Lewis Gregory (c), Lewis Goldsworthy, Craig Overton, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach

Glamorgan: Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, James Weighell, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya

