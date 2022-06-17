SOM VS GLO Dream11 Team Prediction: Somerset vs Gloucestershire, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality Blast T20 2022 Match 74, June 17, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 11:00 pm IST

SOM VS GLO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SOM VS GLO Vitality Blast T20 2022 match 74 between Somerset vs Gloucestershire: After a week-long hiatus, the Vitality Blast T20 2022 matches will resume with Somerset locking horns with Gloucestershire in the tournament’s 74th encounter. The match will be played on June 17 at 11:00 pm IST.

When the two teams last met in the tournament, Somerset snatched the win from Gloucestershire thanks to a D/L advantage they got as rain disrupted play.

Somerset is presently in second place, with 10 points earned from five victories in seven games while Gloucestershire has played eight games out of which they have managed to win four. They now sit at the fourth position in the South Group standings with nine points. Both teams are in the top half of the standings so expect an intriguing battle of cricket.

Ahead of the match between Somerset vs Gloucestershire; here is everything you need to know:

SOM VS GLO Telecast

The match between Somerset and Gloucestershire will not be telecast in India.

SOM VS GLO Live Streaming

The match between Somerset and Gloucestershire will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOM VS GLO Match Details

The SOM VS GLO match will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Friday, June 17, at 11:00 pm IST

SOM VS GLO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Vice-Captain: David Payne

Suggested Playing XI for SOM VS GLO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: James Bracey, Tom Banton

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Will Smeed, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders: Ben Green, Benny Howell, Craig Overton

Bowlers: David Payne, Peter Siddle, Josh Shaw

Somerset vs Gloucestershire Possible Starting XI:

Somerset Predicted Starting Line-up: Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Tom Lammonby, Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Lewis Gregory, Roelof van der Merwe, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Peter Siddle

Gloucestershire Predicted Starting Line-up: Ian Cockbain, Glenn Phillips, Jack Taylor (c), Miles Hammond, James Bracey (wk), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zak Chappell, Josh Shaw

