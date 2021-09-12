SOM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s English County Championship match, September 12, 3:00 PM IST

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship between Somerset and Lancashire: Somerset and Lancashire will square off against each other in the upcoming match of the English County Championship. The match will be played on September 12, Sunday at 03:00 PM IST at the County Ground in Taunton. This will be the first time in the County Championship that Somerset will face Lancashire.

Somerset and Lancashire form a part of division one as both the teams performed exceptionally well during the league stage of the Championship. Somerset aren’t enjoying an ideal run in the division round. The team has lost both their games so far and are reeling at the third-last slot. Somerset’s first loss in the division round came against Nottinghamshire while they registered their second loss at the hands of Yorkshire.

Lancashire, on the other hand, started their campaign in the second stage of the English County Championship 2021 with a draw against Warwickshire. Their most recent game in the league saw them getting outplayed by Nottinghamshire by 102 runs. The cricket fans can expect an enthralling game of cricket on Sunday as both Somerset and Lancashire will be desperate to secure their first win.

Ahead of the match between Somerset and Lancashire; here is everything you need to know:

SOM vs LAN Telecast

The Somerset vs Lancashire match will not be broadcast in India.

SOM vs LAN Live Streaming

The match between SOM and LAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SOM vs LAN Match Details

The upcoming match of the English County Championship will be played on Sunday, September 12 at the County Ground in Taunton. The game will start at 3:00 PM IST.

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Josh Bohannon

Vice-captain: Tom Abell

Suggested Playing XI for SOM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Steven Davies

Batsmen: Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, James Hildreth

All-rounders: Tom Abell, Luke Wells, Lewis Gregory

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Marchant de Lange

SOM vs LAN Probable XIs

Somerset: Tom Abell, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, Steven Davies, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Azhar Ali, Marchant de Lange, Ben Green, Jack Leach, Josh Davey

Lancashire: George Balderson, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas, Tom Bailey, Saqib Mahmood, Rob Jones, Steven Croft, George Lavelle

