SOM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, August 26, 11:30 pm IST

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Somerset and Lancashire:Somerset will square off against Lancashire in the third quarter-final of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The much-anticipated encounter will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on August 26, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

Somerset enjoyed a good run during the group stage of the T20 Blast 2021. The team finished at the second position on the South Group points table. Somerset featured in 14 league matches, winning eight and losing four. Somerset’s last match in the T20 Blast saw them outplaying Gloucestershire by 23 runs.

On the other hand, Lancashire won seven out of 14 league games to finish second in the North Group points table. The team will be buzzing with confidence as their main player, Liam Livingstone, is back in the camp after missing a handful of matches. Lancashire had also reached the quarter-final in the previous edition, however, they suffered a loss against Essex. The team will be hoping to not repeat the same this time.

Ahead of the match between Somerset and Lancashire; here is everything you need to know:

SOM vs LAN Telecast

The Somerset vs Lancashire match will not be broadcasted in India.

SOM vs LAN Live Streaming

The match between SOM vs LAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

SOM vs LAN Match Details

The third quarter-final of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Somerset and Lancashire at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on August 26, Thursday at 11:30 pm IST.

SOM vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain- Tom Banton

Suggested Playing XI for SOM vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas, Tom Banton

Batsmen: James Hildreth, Alex Davies, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson

SOM vs LAN Probable XIs:

Somerset: Tom Abell, Marchant de Lange, Jack Brooks, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Max Waller, Tom Banton, Will Smeed, James Hildreth

Lancashire: Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson, Alex Davies, Dane Vilas (c), Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Liam Livingstone

