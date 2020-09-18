SOM vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Northamptonshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SOM vs NOR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SOM vs NOR Dream11 Best Picks / SOM vs NOR Dream11 Captain / SOM vs NOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Somerset will be up against Northamptonshire on Friday, September 18, for their next scheduled match in the English T20 Blast 2020. English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Northamptonshire will commence from 9:30 PM at the The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

In the previous fixture, Somerset defeated Glamorgan by 66 runs, while Northamptonshire lost the match to Worcestershire by eight runs. In the point table, SOM are placed at Number 4 position with seven points, while NOR are at second spot with nine points.

SOM vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Northamptonshire Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website

SOM vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Northamptonshire Live Score / Scorecard

SOM vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Northamptonshire: Match Details

September 18 - 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 team for Somerset vs Northamptonshire

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire captain: White

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire vice-captain: Cobb

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire wicket keeper: Banton, Davies

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire batsmen: Curran, Stirling, Azam

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire all-rounders: Cobb, Bess, Gregory

English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire bowlers: Berg, White, Buck

SOM vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Steve Davies, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess

