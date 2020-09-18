- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
SOM vs NOR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Northamptonshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 5:42 PM IST
Somerset will be up against Northamptonshire on Friday, September 18, for their next scheduled match in the English T20 Blast 2020. English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset vs Northamptonshire will commence from 9:30 PM at the The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
In the previous fixture, Somerset defeated Glamorgan by 66 runs, while Northamptonshire lost the match to Worcestershire by eight runs. In the point table, SOM are placed at Number 4 position with seven points, while NOR are at second spot with nine points.
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website
September 18 - 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 team for Somerset vs Northamptonshire
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire captain: White
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire vice-captain: Cobb
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire wicket keeper: Banton, Davies
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire batsmen: Curran, Stirling, Azam
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire all-rounders: Cobb, Bess, Gregory
English T20 Blast 2020 SOM vs NOR Dream11 prediction, Somerset vs Northamptonshire bowlers: Berg, White, Buck
SOM vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Somerset playing 11 against Northamptonshire: Steve Davies, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, James Hildreth, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess
SOM vs NOR English T20 Blast 2020, Northamptonshire playing 11 against Somerset:
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking