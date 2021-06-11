SOM vs SUR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's English T20 Blast 2021, Somerset vs Surrey Match 7, June 11 11:00 PM IST

SOM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Somerset and Surrey English T20 Blast 2021: Somerset will be squaring off against Surrey in the opening round ties of the English T20 Blast 2021, on Friday, June 11.Tom Abell-led Somerset side didn’t have a favourable start to their English T20 Blast campaign. They lost their opening fixture against Essex in a high-scoring encounter and will be keen to open their account in this fixture. On the other hand, Surrey led by Gareth Batty recorded a thumping 54-run win over Middlesex in their season opener. They will be keen to extend their winning momentum in the T20 tournament.

The match will be played at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton and is scheduled to begin at 11:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Somerset and Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

SOM vs SUR Telecast

Not televised in India.

SOM vs SUR Live Streaming

Each participating team of the English T20 Blast 2021 will live stream their home matches live on their website or YouTube channel.

SOM vs SUR Match Details

SOM vs SUR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-Captain: Lewis Gregory

SOM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Tom Abell, Will Jacks

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange, Tom Curran

SOM vs SUR Probable XIs

Somerset: Tom Banton (WK), James Hildreth, Roelof van der Merwe, Tom Abell (C), Edward Byrom, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Max Waller

Surrey: Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Jamie Smith (WK), Sam Curran, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty (C), Matt Dunn, Daniel Moriarty

