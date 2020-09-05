SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Placed at the third spot on the English T20 Blast 2020 Central Group, Somerset County will be clashing against team Warwickshire in the outing scheduled for September 4. The Friday English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire outing is scheduled to start at 11pm IST. The SOM vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020 match took place at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.
With the third placing in the points table, Somerset County have scored two victories in four games with a single defeat. One of their matches ended with no result due to the rain. On the other hand, Warwickshire will try their best to secure the second victory in the competition after suffering two defeats earlier.
SOM vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details, Somerset County vs Warwickshire
September 4 – 11pm IST from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
SOM vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Somerset County vs Warwickshire Vitality Blast 2020
English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Lees
English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Adam Lyth
English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Steven Davies
English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Tom Abell, Babar Azam
English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team All-rounders: H Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe
English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Olly Stone, Jeetan Patel, Craig Overton, Josh Davey
English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Somerset County Playing XI: Steven Davies (WK), Babar Azam, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess, Tom Lammonby
Warwickshire Playing XI: Michael Burgess, Ian Bell, Jeetan Patel, Adam Hose, Dominic Sibley, Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon Dalby, Olly Stone
SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
