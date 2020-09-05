Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS ROME, 2020 1st Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

25/1 (2.3)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club
Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Check Dream11 Prediction / SOM vs WAS Dream11 Best Picks / SOM vs WAS Dream11 Captain / DUR vs YOR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 5, 2020, 10:04 AM IST
Vitality T20 Blast Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League Match Live Streaming Online

SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Placed at the third spot on the English T20 Blast 2020 Central Group, Somerset County will be clashing against team Warwickshire in the outing scheduled for September 4. The Friday English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire outing is scheduled to start at 11pm IST. The SOM vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020 match took place at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

With the third placing in the points table, Somerset County have scored two victories in four games with a single defeat. One of their matches ended with no result due to the rain. On the other hand, Warwickshire will try their best to secure the second victory in the competition after suffering two defeats earlier.

SOM vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

SOM vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details, Somerset County vs Warwickshire

September 4 – 11pm IST from The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

SOM vs WAS English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Somerset County vs Warwickshire Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Captain: Alex Lees

English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Vice-captain: Adam Lyth

English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Steven Davies

English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Adam Hose, Ian Bell, Tom Abell, Babar Azam

English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team All-rounders: H Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe

English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Olly Stone, Jeetan Patel, Craig Overton, Josh Davey

English T20 Blast 2020 Somerset County vs Warwickshire, SOM vs WAS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Somerset County Playing XI: Steven Davies (WK), Babar Azam, Tom Abell, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ollie Sale, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Dominic Bess, Tom Lammonby

Warwickshire Playing XI: Michael Burgess, Ian Bell, Jeetan Patel, Adam Hose, Dominic Sibley, Chris Woakes, Will Rhodes, Dan Mousley, Craig Miles, Oliver Hannon Dalby, Olly Stone

